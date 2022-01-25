Bus crash – Chingford

Firefighters were called to a crash involving a bus on Selwyn Avenue on Chingford.

A double decker bus had collided with an end-of-terrace shop with flats above and an electrical substation.

The driver of the bus was trapped by his injuries and crews used specialist equipment to release him. He was taken to hospital. There were also a number of other walking wounded treated on scene.

Station Commander Dave Hill said: “Firefighters used specialist cutting equipment to release the driver of the bus.

“Crews worked with emergency services colleagues from London Ambulance Service and the Metropolitan Police Service and made the scene safe.

“Firefighters carried out a systematic search of surrounding buildings to ensure there were no other casualties trapped.

“There were local road closures in place around the junction of Selwyn Avenue and Winchester Road so we asked people to avoid the area where possible.”

The Brigade was called at 0822 and the incident was over for firefighters by 1007. Two fire engines from Chingford and Woodford fire stations and a fire rescue unit from Edmonton fire station were in attendance.