Statement by AKEL C.C. Spokesperson Giorgos Koukoumas on DISY President’s interview

They are capable of anything to remain in power

11 January 2022, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

The in-fighting in the ruling DISY ‘Democratic Rally’ party and mutual accusations are their own matter. However, what the DISY President stated in yesterday’s interview with RIK reveals something that concerns all people: Namely that those who are running the country today have neither any hesitation, nor principles in their thirst to hold on to power.

Averof Neophytou, in an impressive turn around, minced his words on the form of a solution to the Cyprus problem. By doing so, he is attempting to appeal to the anti-federation circles, but what he is actually doing is opening the door to the British ideas for confederation or to a two state solution, which besides Nicos Anastasiades was discussing too. In addition, the DISY President, who describes himself as a “liberal”, yesterday even opened the door for the neo-fascist ELAM party to participate in the government if DISY party wins a third term. As for Mr.Neophytou’s many promises about the country’s future, these are no different from Mr. Anastasiades’ pledges, which everyone knows what they mean. After all, what can the best friend of the banks and powerful economic interests say to the people?

The only thing that Mr. Neophytou has confirmed is that those who are in power today are capable of doing anything to hold on to the Presidential chair.