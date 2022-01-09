Cyprus’ Department of Meteorology issued a “yellow warning” for rain and heavy thunderstorms, valid from Sunday, 2pm (local time), until 10am on Monday.
Prolonged rain and local heavy thunderstorms are expected to affect the area, according to the warning.
Precipitation is likely to exceed 55 millimetres per 24 hours.
Cyprus Meteorology Department issues warning for rain and heavy thunderstorms
Cyprus’ Department of Meteorology issued a “yellow warning” for rain and heavy thunderstorms, valid from Sunday, 2pm (local time), until 10am on Monday.