Barnet recruiting SHARED LIVES CARERS
A Shared Lives Carer shares their home with an adult who needs support in their everyday life. The adult(s) being cared for may have been in foster care, have a learning or physical disability, or be an older person with a frailty or dementia.
You’ll support a person with tasks such as:
Getting dressed in the morning
Going to doctors’ appointments
Cooking
…Or even voting for their favourite contestants on TV game shows!
We’re recruiting 3 different types of carer roles:
Live-in – spare room required
Respite – spare room required
Day support
Benefit from generous tax-free earnings while making a difference in a vulnerable adult’s life. You don’t need any formal training or qualifications and all ages over 18 are welcome to apply.
Get in touch today:
Email: [email protected]
Call: 0208 3593576
Visit: barnet.gov.uk/sharedlives