AEK U13s V OAKHILL TIGERS

A great start to the year for AEK who came out 5-2 winners in a great game.

Savva reacted well to put the first goal away before Lucca doubled the lead, with Oakhill scoring just before half time.

AEK moved up a gear in the second half with Sami scoring a wonderful long range effort to put AEK 3-1 ahead. With sustained pressure, AEK scored via an own goal. Oakhill persevered and scored with a quick reply before Lucca scored his second with a tidy bottom corner finish.

Goals Lucca (2), Savva (1), Sami (1), OG

MOM Tristan. Showed great desire and energy throughout with good quality on the ball.AEK Youth news