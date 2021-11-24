There is lot of festive fun lined up across the borough over the next few weeks. 🎄

Come to Archway on Wednesday 24 November for a Christmas festival with live music, Santa’s grotto, family activities, market stalls and mince pies. The lights will be switched on at 4.30pm by the Mayor of Islington 🎁

On Friday 26 November, over on Whitecross Street there’ll be festive feels aplenty, with school choir performances, a Santa’s grotto, face-painting and the all-important lights switch-on at 4.45pm. 🎅🏽

Next up is Finsbury Park: we’re celebrating #smallbusinesssaturday with a whole day of festive fun and entertainment on 4 December. Head to Fonthill Road for a festive fashion market and free family-friendly activities, live music (including a local school choir), crafts and seasonal refreshments. The lights will be switched on by the Mayor of Islington at 4.30pm. 🌟

Saturday 11 December, come on down to Freeling Pocket Park for face painting, free family-friendly activities, live music and a Bollywood performance by the Vedakala Academy Of Performing Arts Don’t miss the lights switch-on at 4.30pm.