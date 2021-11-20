The number of new COVID-19 cases recorded on Friday rose to 475, Cyprus Health Ministry announced, with the positivity rate standing at 0.77%. No deaths were recorded, while 85 COVID-19 patients are treated in hospital, 36 of them in a critical condition.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 129.633 and of deaths 589. A total of 61.720 tests were carried out on Friday using the PCR method (4,747) and antigen rapid tests (56,973).



A percentage of 63.53% of the COVID-19 patients, who are currently hospitalized, have not been vaccinated.

Three post-COVID patients, who ceased to be contagious continue to be treated, in an Intensive Treatment Unit and are intubated, with their condition described as critical.

Out of the 589 COVID-19 patients who have died 377 are men (64%) and 212 are women (36%). Their median age is 76 years old.

Out of the 36 patients whose condition is critical 15 are intubated, 2 are treated in an Intensive Treatment Unit, but are not intubated, and 19 in an Increased Care Unit.



The 475 new COVID-19 cases were traced as follows: 110 cases out of 1,064 samples taken during contact tracing, 2 cases out of 1,372 samples taken by passengers at Larnaca and Paphos airports, 58 cases out of 1,872 samples taken on private initiative, 197 cases out of 33,422 samples tested using antigen rapid tests at private clinical labs and pharmacies and 100 cases out of 23,551 samples tested using antigen rapid tests, through the Health Ministry`s programme