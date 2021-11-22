The incident happened in Barnet Road on Monday (15 November)

A man sustained a serious head injury and remains in hospital

Witnesses and those with information or dash cam footage are urged to call 101

Officers are appealing for information, witnesses and dash cam footage following a collision in Potters Bar.

The incident happened in Barnet Road on Monday (15 November). At around 1.45am, a white Volkswagen Caddy was travelling northbound, and as it passed the junction with Dancers Hill Road, it collided with a central pedestrian refuge before crossing to the near side and rolling onto its roof.

Both the driver and passenger managed to escape from the car and the emergency services were called to the scene.

Thankfully the passenger only sustained minor injuries, however the driver – a man in his twenties, has sustained a serious head injury and remains in hospital.

PC Scott Lewsey, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing for anybody who saw the collision, or the events leading up to it, to get in touch. If you have any information at all, please don’t hesitate to contact us.

“I would also like to ask anyone who was driving through the area at the time and has a dash cam fitted to their vehicle, to please check it. If you spot something that could help our investigation, please get in touch straight away quoting ISR 32 of 15 November.”

You can report information online or speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form (opens in a new window).