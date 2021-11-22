Christakis Eracleous

(from Kapouti – Morphou)

It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of our dear Christakis Eracleous on Thursday 4th November 2021 at the age of 89. He leaves behind his beloved wife Afroulla, children Andros, Panicos and Yiannoula, son in-law Erkan and daughter- in-law Christine, grandchildren Takis, Michael, Grace, Maria, Christopher, Georgia, Leon, Zak, as well as three great grand- children, two brothers Kosti and Stylis and many friends and relatives.

He was a kind, gentle and loving man with a keen sense of humour and he will be greatly missed by his family and friends. His funeral will be held on Wednesday 1st December 2021 at 12.00 p.m. at All Saints Greek Orthodox Church, Camden Street, London NW1 0JA, the burial at 2.00 p.m. at the Old Paddington Cemetery, Willesden Lane, London NW6 7SD. The wake will follow at the home of his daughter Yiannoula.

Χρηστάκης Ηρακλέους

(από Καπούτι – Μόρφου)

04.07.1932 – 04.11.2021

Με βαθιά θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπητού Χρηστάκη Ηρακλέους την Πέμπτη 4 Νοεμβρίου 2021 σε ηλικία 89 ετών. Αφήνει πίσω του την αγαπημένη του σύζυγο Αφρούλα, τα παιδιά Άνδρο, Πανίκο και Γιαννούλα, τον γαμπρό του Ερκαν και την νύφη του Κριστίν, τα εγγόνια του Τάκη, Μάικλ, Γκρέις, Μαρία, Χρίστοφερ, Γεωργία, Λέον, Ζάκ, καθώς και τρία δισέγγονα, δύο αδέλφια Κωστή και Στυλή και πολλούς φίλους και συγγενείς. Ήταν ένας ευγενικός, ήπιος και στοργικός άνθρωπος με έντονη αίσθηση του χιούμορ και θα λείψει πολύ στην οικογένεια και τους φίλους του. Η κηδεία θα γίνει την Τετάρτη 1 Δεκεμβρίου 2021 στις 12.00 μ.μ. στην Ελληνική Ορθόδοξη Εκκλησία των Αγίων Πάντων, Camden Street, Λονδίνο NW1 0JA, η ταφή στις 2.00 μ.μ. στο Old Paddington Cemetery, Willesden Lane, London NW6 7SD. Η παρηγοριά θα ακολουθήσει στο σπίτι της κόρης του Γιαννούλας.

