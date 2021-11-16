AKEL attended the 16th memorial service of Turkish Cypriot politician Ozger Ozgur.

Ozger Ozgur identified his political career with the struggle for a solution and reunification of Cyprus, with resistance to the nationalist-chauvinist wing of the Turkish Cypriot community. He maintained close fraternal relations with AKEL throughout the years, which honored him for his contribution.

The Party was represented by Elias Demetriou, Head of the Rapprochement Bureau and member of the Central Committee of AKEL.