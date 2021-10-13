Anastasia Erotokritou

(from Kato Lefkara, Cyprus)

26.12.1931 – 20.09.2021

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Anastasia Erotokritou on Monday 20 September 2021, at the age of 89. She died Peacefully at Princess Alexandra Hospital Harlow surrounded by her Family. Anastasia came to England 1963. Wife to Nicos Erotokritou who Passed Away 15 October 2020.

She leaves behind her children Julia, Christakis, Rikkos, and Michael, 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. The funeral will take place on the 20 October 2021 at 12.30 pm at Twelve Apostles Kentish Lane and the burial at Woollensbrook Cemetery Hoddesdon.

She will be sorely missed and never forgotten.

Αναστασία Ερωτοκρίτου

(από Κάτω Λευκάδα Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο της Αναστασίας Ερωτοκρίτου τη Δευτέρα 20 Σεπτεμβρίου 2021, σε ηλικία 89 ετών η οποία απεβίωσε ειρηνικά στο Princess Alexandra Hospital Harlow περιτριγυρισμένη από την οικογένειά της. Η Αναστασία ήρθε στην Αγγλία το 1963. Σύζυγος του Νίκου Ερωτοκρίτου που έφυγε από τη ζωή στις 15 Οκτωβρίου 2020. Αφήνει πίσω τα παιδιά της Τζούλια, Χρηστάκη, Ρίκκο και Μιχαήλ, 10 εγγόνια και 5 δισέγγονα. Η κηδεία θα τελεσθεί στις 20 Οκτωβρίου 2021 στις 12.30 μ.μ. στην εκκλησιά των Δώδεκα Αποστόλων και η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του Woollensbrook Cemetery Hoddesdon.

Θα μας λείψει πολύ και δεν θα σε ξεχάσουμε ποτέ.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family