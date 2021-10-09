Working with our Member Associations, the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK established the UK Cypriot Professionals Network (UKCPN) in 2020 to provide mentorship, resources, events and networking opportunities for Cypriot professionals in the UK.

Our mentoring scheme is now entering its second year and aims to connect UK Cypriot professionals across all levels and industries to form productive, flexible mentoring partnerships. Since launching last September, 150 UK Cypriots have already taken part in the mentoring scheme so far, with over 40% of the mentors at Managing Director or Partner level. We are now opening the second round of applications for mentors and mentees, with the mentor/mentee matching due to take place in January 2022.

You can register today as a mentor or mentee and be part of our January 2022 tranche by completing the following online form(s):

For mentees: cypriotfederation.org.uk/ukcpnmentor/

For mentors: cypriotfederation.org.uk/ukcpnmentee/

Here’s what some of the participants had to say about the mentoring scheme:

“My mentor has been an excellent guide to me. He has always been accessible and very well informed… What is so refreshing about the UKCPN mentoring programme is that people have only one agenda; the mentee. This has created such a positive dynamic in the relationship, an awareness that the advice you are receiving is genuine and sincere.” – Joanna Demopoulou, Scientific Advisor

“Taking part in the UKCPN mentoring scheme was incredibly valuable for me. Beyond the guidance, advice and expertise it provided, it has felt meaningful and important to have professional support within the Cypriot community.” – Michaella Livadiotis, Freelance Musician

“I like how flexible the scheme is. I don’t speak with my mentor every month, but it’s helpful and reassuring to have someone so experienced just a phone call away if I have any questions in my career. She’s been a huge support to me.” – Andrea M, Junior Solicitor

“My mentor reviewed my job applications for me and helped me prepare for interviews. She has a lot of experience so her guidance was invaluable. It is really useful having her in my network of contacts and I know I can contact her any time if I have any questions or need any further help.” – Joanna Michaelidou, Teacher

“We reviewed and updated my mentee’s CV and I shared my interview experience. This is what my mentee needed since he had been working for the same company for many years. I feel he was on the right path after our discussions and it was a great pleasure meeting him.” – Constantinos Fasoulis, Senior IT Consultant

“The UKCPN mentoring scheme gives great opportunities to mentees to work towards achieving their goals and long term vision with the help of a mentor. As a mentor, it gave me great satisfaction to be part of the said scheme and to be able to help young mentees find their professional voice.” – Marina Emphietzi-Harris, Visual Artist

“I was really pleased to be paired with my mentee who showed great potential. After a few coaching sessions, she secured a fantastic job offer at a great marketing firm.” – Stephanos Habeshis, former Head of Marketing

“It was great to brainstorm future career options with my mentee and I introduced him to some contacts to help him on his journey. I understand it’s overwhelming as a student to have so many options, and I was glad to help my mentee navigate through it.” – Nadia Themis, Communication and Life Coach

We also offer free CV Reviews!

In today’s job market, your CV is so important. It’s the first thing that differentiates you and is key to securing your next job and future success. Email your CV to our team at [email protected] for a free review and we can help you make an impression for the right reasons.

For more information on UKCPN, visit cypriotfederation.org.uk/ukcpn