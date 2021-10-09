Memorial Service in Cardiff (South Wales)

at the tomb of the late

Archim. Gennadios Themelis, from Kalymnos

6/10/21

With the inspirational guidance of His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain, as well as the coordinated efforts of Bishop Iakovos of Claudiopolis, who is the Bishop in charge of the historic Greek Orthodox Community of St. Nicholas in Cardiff, and the Leaders of the Community, the tomb of the late Archim. Gennadios Themelis from Kalymnos was rediscovered at Cathays Cemetery.

Father Gennadios has been the only active Priest of the Community of Cardiff who died and was buried in this city. He was born on November 3, 1856 on the island of Kalymnos. He served in the Community from October 21, 1917 until his death on December 12, 1928, at the age of 72. During his ministry in Cardiff he performed 219 Baptisms (125 males and 94 females), 46 Weddings and 119 Funerals. During his ministry, on April 24, 1919, the then Archbishop of Cyprus, Cyril, consecrated the Holy Church of the Community.

After the discovery of the tomb and following the official communication of the Community with the local authorities, a special appointment was arranged for the first visit to the Cathays Cemetery. The visit took place on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. The head of the Greek Orthodox delegation was His Grace Bishop Iakovos of Claudiopolis, Protopresbyter Anastasios D. Salapatas (Priest in charge of the Cardiff Community during the years 1987-1993), who had assisted in the community effort to find the tomb, the President of the Community Mr. Antonios Attard, as well as Mrs. Denise, Representative of the Director of Cemeteries, of the Bereavement Services, at the local Cardiff City Council.

During this visit a Memorial Service was officiated by His Grace Bishop Iakovos “for the repose of the soul of the servant of God Hieromonk Gennadios”! The issue of the restoration of the tomb was then discussed at length with the representative of the City Council and the relevant procedures were decided.

It is expected that the restoration of the tomb in its original glory will take place soon and then an official visit of His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas will be arranged, in order to honour the memory of the late Archimandrite Fr. Gennadios, who left a good memory of a most pious clergyman and a worthy teacher to the faithful people of the local historical Greek Community.

May the memory of Gennadios Hieromonk be eternal and unforgettable and may his prayers and his intercessions to God accompany us!