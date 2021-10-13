D/deaf and hard of hearing Covid-19 vaccination Q&A and clinic

Hackney and Haringey Councils are working with local NHS providers to organise a Covid-19 vaccine information event for members of the D/deaf and hard of hearing community. The event is to be held at St John’s Deaf Community Centre on Green Lanes on 22 October.

British Sign Language (BSL) interpreters at the event will ensure that D/deaf and hard of hearing residents can get their questions answered on the vaccination rollout in a live Q&A session with local GPs.

The in-person event will also be broadcast on Zoom and Facebook live, so people across London can ask questions with support of a sign language interpreter.

As well as finding out more about the vaccine, residents who need assistance can attend a BSL interpreter- supported evening clinic nearby at the John Scott Health Centre.

Dr Sandra Husbands, Director of Public Health for Hackney said: “This question and answer session, and the evening clinic will support British Sign Language speakers in London to get their questions answered first hand on the Covid-19 vaccine, and feel more confident in taking the vaccination to help keep themselves and their loved ones safe.”

Dr Will Maimaris, Director of Public Health for Haringey said: “We are really happy to be able to work with Hackney in hosting this event for D/deaf and hard of hearing residents. Naturally, many will have questions that they would like to ask their GP or medical practitioner, which can sometimes be challenging. This fully interpreter-supported event is a valuable opportunity for the D/deaf and hard of hearing to get the information they need and access vaccination on the same evening.”

This evening clinic will be open to anyone aged 16+, but those from the D/deaf and hard of hearing community can confirm a BSL-supported appointment. All attendees are welcome to bring along their friends and family. The vaccine clinic will be open on Friday 22 October from 5-9pm.

This vaccine clinic will be offering first doses of the Covid-19 Pfizer vaccine and second doses, providing it has been at least 8 weeks since their first dose.

If you would like to book a BSL (British Sign Language) interpreter for your Covid-19 vaccination appointment please use this online form.

Some walk-in BSL supported appointments will be available on this night, subject to capacity, for those unable to book.

If you would like to register interest for the in-person D/deaf and hard of hearing Covid-19 question and answer session then please fill in this online form. Refreshments will be provided.

Join the live stream of the event online on 22 October from 6.30-8pm on the Haringey or Hackney Council Facebook pages.

BSL Covid-19 Question and Answer session

St John’s Deaf Community Centre, 258 Green Lanes, N4 2HE

Friday 22 October

6.30-8pm

Register here to attend the event in person.

Refreshments will be provided.

BSL Covid-19 Vaccination Clinic

John Scott Health Centre, 220 Green Lanes, N4 2HE

Friday 22 October

5-9pm

Register here