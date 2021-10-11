Police had appealed for help to locate Jason Bell, aged 40, who was wanted in connection with the death of a woman in Camden.

He has been located and arrested on suspicion of murder.

+ + + +

Police were called shortly before 01:00hrs on Sunday, 10 October, to a disturbance at a flat in Broxwood Way, Primrose Hill.

Officers attended the location and found a woman, aged in her 30s, suffering stab injuries. Officers administered first aid prior to the arrival of paramedics. Despite the efforts of emergency service the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman’s family have been informed. A post-mortem examination and formal identification will take place in due course.

A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder later on 10 October.

The death is being investigated by detectives from Specialist Crime. Enquiries continue to establish the circumstances.