National suicide rates are increasing. The latest local data suggest that, between 2016 and 2019, Barnet lost eighty-nine people to suicide: on average one person every sixteen days. There is no conclusive data yet nationally or locally, but it is possible that effects of the pandemic and social restrictions will have longer-term impact on mental health and wellbeing.

Dr Tamara Djuretic, Public Health Director said “Every life lost to suicide is a tragedy that has devastating effects across families, friends, schools, workplaces, and communities. All of us have a role to play in reducing suicide. As we are launching our first suicide prevention campaign, I am calling all Barnet residents to join us in playing their part, raise awareness and share the resources with their families, friends and networks.”

As part of the multi-agency Barnet Suicide Prevention Partnership 2021-25, we are piloting the first phase of a campaign focused on preventing mental ill-health and suicidality amongst men, the largest single group who lose their lives to suicide. We want to encourage men to talk about their mental health problems, seek help and where possible to support other men, friends and family.

The campaign will focus on three areas:

Awareness building and asking residents to download the ‘Stay Alive’ suicide prevention app. packed full of useful information and resources to help you stay safe

Training and upskilling those in male dominated industries and encouraging the public to do the Zero Suicide Alliance training www.zerosuicidealliance.com External link

Setting up a local Andy’s Man Club offering peer to peer support for men, where men can speak openly about their mental health in a judgment free, non-clinical confidential environment. For more information and to join email [email protected] External link

Suicide is potentially preventable – the time to act is now – let’s make suicide prevention everyone’s business.

Link to the creative toolkit https://trello.com/b/xbNiNxFK/barnet-stay-alive-toolkitExternal link