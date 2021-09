UK Cypriots Ruel Sotiriou and Hector Kyprianou help Cyprus U21’s thrash Liechtenstein 6-0 away from home U21 European qualifying game.

Cyprus opened the scoring in the 12th minute Kakoulis added a second in the 22nd minute, John Kostis added a third to go into the break 3-0 upShielis added a 4th and Paralis the 5th and Leyton Orients Hector Kyprianou scored the 6th they now play a return game in Cyprus on Tuesday in Cyprus.