This week two UK Cypriot clubs take their place in this prestigious FA Vase Cup. It is the qualifying round stage. New Salamis play in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division and St Panteleimon FC Combined Counties League Premier Division the final will be held at Wembley Stadium..

FA Vase Qualifying Round

Saturday 11th September 2021

Hackney Wick v New Salamis 15.00pm The Old Spotted Dog Ground, 212 Upton Lane, Forest Gate E7 9NP

London Lions v St Panteleimon FC 15.00pm Maccabi Sports Ground, Rowley Lane, Arkley EN5 3HW



New Salamis

St Panteleimon FC