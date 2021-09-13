Enlightened Evenings – launch event

On Sunday, 5th September 2021, the Archdiocese celebrated the launch event of Enlightened Evenings at the Life Goddess restaurant – the first in a regular series of socials cultivating fellowship, networking, culture and gastronomy for young adults.

Over 120 young adults from across London attended the launch reception. Tickets sold out early, demonstrating the desire and enthusiasm of young adults to participate in community life. His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas was also present, meeting and greeting those present.

Enlightened Evenings will be hosted regularly on Sunday evenings at various modern venues in central locations in London where, over fine wine and cuisine, guests can meet one another and bask in the ethos, culture, and fellowship our Community provides.

This new Archdiocesan initiative is organized and coordinated by the V. Rev. Nephon Tsimalis.

For more information visit and follow this initiative on Instagram and Facebook @enlightenedevenings