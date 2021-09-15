The Cyprus Space Exploration Organisation (CSEO) announced Tuesday that NASA’s 10th Space Apps Challenge will take place in Cyprus between 2 and 3 October, offering winners life-changing prizes.

“Participants from all over the island are welcome to join the event, which with our mentorship and high caliber support has achieved multiple international wins and successes for our country”, CSEO said in a press release.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it said, the event will take place online. “This year we’re launching our ‘Cyprus Space Apps’ space on the online platform Gather Town. This platform offers new options for space problem solvers to connect and collaborate in a fun and exciting way. Gather Town includes controllable avatars to explore areas and meet and interact with participants during the competition”, CSEO said.

Chairman of CSEO George Danos said that “if we see that the winning team, after receiving their first prize and mentorship from us, further improves their solution and we identify a promising future in them, CSEO can incubate this team into a space start-up, help them in their career and possibly even hire them in research positions within the space projects of the organization”.

This year CSEO aims to also support and mentor anyone without education or experience in the space sector to engage with space, said the press release.

“NASA Space Apps is a competition which is inclusive of everyone. This year’s challenges have an even wider range than previous years. Artists can use mediums such as video and origami to help the public understand a range of space exploration topics easier while there’s exciting and difficult challenges for engineers and scientific types to sink their teeth into that hold the promise to solve problems we have to deal with in our daily lives” stated Colm Larkin, CSEO`s Head of Innovation and Education.

The competition begins at 11am, Saturday the 2nd of October online on CSEO’s facebook page and YouTube channel. With teams working till 4pm on Sunday 3rd, who will then pitch their presentations online for judges to assess.

Winners will be announced live on Sunday evening and will then advance to the international round of NASA’s Space Apps Challenge.

For registrations follow the link https://2021.spaceappschallenge.org/locations/nicosia-cyprus/. For any questions contact CSEO on [email protected] .

Further details will be announced on Space Apps Cyprus Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/spaceappscy/.