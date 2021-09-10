More than 660 vaccinations with the third dose have been carried out so far at nursing homes and according to planning, vaccinations will continue with health professionals.



At the same time, the Ministry of Health is getting ready to start calling the immunosuppressed to schedule their appointments.

Speaking to CNΑ, Health Ministry Spokeswoman Margarita Kyriakou said the programme which has been prepared by the relevant Ministry, is progressing as normal and since 3rd September when the scheduling started for the third dose, a total of 667 people have received the booster shot in all districts.

According to Kyriakou, last Friday, 149 vaccinations were carried out with a third COVID dose, on Monday 104, 126 on Tuesday, and 288 yesterday Wednesday.

The programme will continue with the vaccination of health professionals in hospitals, specifically those who have been vaccinated in January and February 2021.

Also individuals who belong to the immunosuppressed group and were vaccinated last January and February, will receive phone calls urging them to book the third dose appointment.

She also said that mobile units continue to carry out vaccinations throughout Cyprus and if necessary, will be stepped up.

The Cabinet decided last week to go ahead with the vaccination of individuals with booster shots against COVID-19. Those eligible include residents and staff in nursing homes, those aged 65 and over, health professionals and those who are immunosuppressed and or are immunodeficient.

It also said that the third dose is for those who have completed their vaccination regime with both doses and have been vaccinated with Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca. A third dose cannot be administered to those who have been vaccinated with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. The third dose will be administered six months after the completion of the second dose.