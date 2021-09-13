A free outdoor cinema event will take place in Waltham Cross on Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 September.

Four classic blockbuster films will be shown throughout the weekend in the new Queen Eleanor Square, and all members of the public are welcome to attend this free event.

No seating will be available at the event so residents are invited to bring their own chairs or blankets.

The four films on show are:

Saturday 18 September

2.30pm, Jumanji (PG)

6.30pm, The Goonies (12A)

Sunday 19 September

10.30am, Peter Rabbit (PG)

1.30pm, The Greatest Showman (PG)

This event has been funded using money from the Government’s Welcome Back Fund. The purpose of the fund is to safely encourage visitors back into High Street following the COVID-19 pandemic.