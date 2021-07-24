The news that Greek singer Despina Vandi and her husband of 18 years, former footballer Demis Nikolaidis, have decided to separate, fell like a bomb from the air in the Greek showbiz world.

Although the famous couple have chosen to follow separate paths, they emphasise that their children and their protection remain a priority.

The announcement was made by Vandi’s manager and co-founder of Panik Records, George Arsenakos, with a simple statement to the media.

“After 18 years, we made the decision to proceed with the end of our marriage. Our absolute priority is the care and protection of our children and we ask for respect in our decision and our priority. D. Vandi – N. Nikolaidis.”