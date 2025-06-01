Witness appeal following fatal collision on the M1

Police are appealing for witnesses, information and dash cam footage following a fatal road traffic collision on the M1 near Hemel Hempstead.

The collision occurred at around 4.30pm yesterday (Friday 30 May) on the M1 near the slip road at junction 8.

A silver Vauxhall van and a silver Chevrolet were on the southbound hard shoulder when they were reportedly involved in a collision with a silver Saab.

The driver of the van, a man aged in his 20s and who was stood outside the vehicle, sustained serious injuries and sadly died at the scene. His next of kin have been identified and are being supported by officers.

A 58-year-old man from Luton was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, driving while unfit through drink or drugs, and failing to stop at the scene of a collision. He remains in custody at this time.

Detective Sergeant Ben Heath, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s loved ones at this difficult time.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and I am appealing for anyone with information to please come forward.

“Did you see what happened, or witness anything before the collision? If you have dash cam footage that you believe could be helpful to our investigation, please upload this via DAMS.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the public for their patience whilst we put road closures in place.”

You can report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting Op Lowlight.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form.