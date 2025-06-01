With commitment we can give future generations a free Cyprus, Dep. Minister says

Deputy Minister of Migration and International Protection of the Republic of Cyprus, Dr. Nicholas Ioannides, has expressed certainty that with unity, commitment to international law and diplomatic efforts, “we will vindicate the sacrifices of our heroes and hand over to future generations a free and prosperous Cyprus”.

Ioannides, who delivered on Sunday a eulogy, on behalf of the President of the Republic, at the annual national memorial service of the heroes of Kontemenos, said that the Turkish occupation of Cyprus, which has lasted for more than five decades, constitutes a blatant violation of international law.

“We will not accept the division, the presence of occupying troops and the violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Cyprus,” he underlined.

The Deputy Minister stressed that “the Cypriot government, under the leadership of President Christodoulides, in a responsible and determined manner, continues its efforts for a just, sustainable and functional solution to the Cyprus problem”.

Our goal, he said, “remains the liberation of our homeland, the freedom from the ongoing occupation and a functional state without occupying troops and guarantor rights. We seek a solution that will ensure human rights and fundamental freedoms for all legitimate residents of Cyprus, in a modern European state”.

“The struggle is long and difficult. It requires patience, perseverance and faith in our principles. However, we are confident that with the unity of our people, our commitment to international law and our tireless diplomatic efforts, we will vindicate the sacrifices of our heroes and give future generations a free and prosperous Cyprus,” Ioannides concluded.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results due to Turkish intransigence. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

UN Secretary General announced that an informal meeting on Cyprus in a broader format will be held at the end of July, following a similar meeting in Geneva, on March 17-18. The two sides agreed to proceed with a number of initiatives, involving the opening of crossing points, the creation of a Technical Committee on Youth and other initiatives in the buffer zone and throughout the island.

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres announced in early May the appointment of María Angela Holguín Cuéllar of Colombia as his Personal Envoy on Cyprus, who is tasked to reengage with the parties in order to work on next steps on the Cyprus issue and advise him. Holguín completed a previous assignment as Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General on Cyprus from January to July 2024.

The European Commission designated Johannes Hahn, a former European Commissioner, as Special Envoy for Cyprus to contribute to the settlement process, in close cooperation with Holguín