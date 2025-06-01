We sadly announce that UK Cypriot Andreas Kyriakou has passed away

† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Andreas Kyriakou

(from Famagusta)

It is with great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Andreas, on Sunday 18th May 2025, at the age of 84.

Beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

A funeral service will be held at St Katherine’s Greek Orthodox Church, Friern Barnet Lane, N20 0NL, on 10th June 2025 at 11.30am.

The burial will follow at Trent Park Cemetery 347 Cockfosters Road, EN4 0DZ.

Refreshments to be served at Christ The King,29 Bramley Road, Cockfosters N14 4HE.

