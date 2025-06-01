We have covered a certain distance, we continue working, Spokesman says on Cyprus issue

We consider the commitment of the UN Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy on Cyprus, María Ángela Holguín Cuéllar, to achieve further progress ahead of the July multilateral meeting as very positive, Government Spokesman, Konstantinos Letymbiotis, said on Friday, adding that “we have covered a certain distance, we are not where we would like to be, but we will continue to work in this direction.”

He noted that “the multilateral conference next July is another opportunity to take a step closer to the resumption of negotiations”.

In statements to the media, after a meeting of President Nikos Christodoulides, at the Presidential Palace, with the UN Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy, Letymbiotis said that progress could be achieved on the six areas, “on which all the participating parties agreed to in the multilateral conference before the UN Secretary-General (last March), as long as there is the same sincere political will on the other side”. He noted that the Greek Cypriot side has submitted “very specific proposals”.

He also noted that this was the second meeting with President Christodoulides during Holguin’s visit and added that it was “a very constructive meeting” during which they exchanged views ahead of the multilateral conference on Cyprus to be held in July.

“We welcome and consider very positive the emphasis and Ms Holguin’ commitment to achieving further progress as we approach this critical period, ahead of the July multilateral meeting”, the Spokesperson said. He noted that, as Holguin has said, she would travel to Ankara, and then to Athens while her programme of visits also included London and Brussels and that she is expected to return to Cyprus to continue her contacts.

Replying to a journalist’s remark about Holguin’s statements about the leaders’ commitment, the Spokesperson said that the Greek Cypriot side’s commitment was proven, not only through the public statements of the President of the Republic himself, but also through the initiatives that they took, and “through our very constructive stance”.

He added that the Greek Cypriot side would continue “to contribute positively and constructively in every possible way to the important work and effort of Ms Holguin and the UN Secretary General himself”.

Replying to another question about not achieving some objectives, such as a joint leaders meeting with Holguin, the Spokesperson said that “every meeting, every visit, even the very appointment of a Personal Envoy by the UN Secretary-General sends a clear message, that the UN Secretary-General himself personally remains committed to the efforts for the resumption of negotiations and of course for the solution of the Cyprus problem, within the Security Council resolutions framework”.

At the same time, he said, it was “important that we had the opportunity to hold two meetings” with Holguin, even though there was no joint meeting.

“We believe and reiterate, we note, we underline that a joint meeting would be very beneficial and very useful. We seek dialogue”, the Spokesperson said, adding that Holguin has “very important and substantive contacts ahead of her in the coming period”. He said that the Greek Cypriot side will be in constant communication with her and looks forward to discussing further progress in her next round of contacts in Cyprus.

Asked if the issue of usurpers of Greek Cypriot property in the Turkish occupied areas was raised at the meeting, the Spokesperson answered that it was not, repeating, “for the umpteenth time” what the President of the Republic himself has said, “that in every democracy, the executive branch cannot interfere with the judiciary”.

To a comment that Holguin expressed optimism, and whether, given the stance and statements on Thursday by Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, there was reason for optimism, the Spokesperson said that he could not speak on Holguin’s behalf but that, based on her statements, “she expresses optimism regarding the achievement of progress. And it is something that we note”.

We welcome, he added, the fact that she remains committed to achieving this progress. Regarding Tatar’s statements, he said that the Greek Cypriot side would “continue the path of responsibility” as regards public statements, “and we will continue to contribute positively, as we have, so far”. For this reason, he added, “in these last two years, despite all the public statements, despite the stance of the other side, progress has been made”.

For our part, he said, the President of the Republic has submitted a series of proposals “and has demonstrated our will and determination for dialogue with sincere political will, said the Spokesperson, noting that this is being recognised by the international community.

He also said that it was “important that the European Union is also present in these efforts through the appointment of the EU envoy for the Cyprus issue, Mr (Johannes) Hahn, and it is precisely in this context that we will continue efforts with every possible tool at our disposal”.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results due to Turkish intransigence. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

UN Secretary General announced António Guterres announced that an informal meeting on Cyprus in a broader format will be held at the end of July, following a similar meeting in Geneva, on March 17-18. The two sides agreed to proceed with a number of initiatives, involving the opening of crossing points, the creation of a Technical Committee on Youth and other initiatives in the buffer zone and throughout the island.

Guterres announced in early May the appointment of María Angela Holguín Cuéllar of Colombia as his Personal Envoy on Cyprus, who is tasked to reengage with the parties in order to work on next steps on the Cyprus issue and advise him. Holguín completed a previous assignment as Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General on Cyprus from January to July 2024.

The European Commission designated Johannes Hahn, a former European Commissioner, as Special Envoy for Cyprus to contribute to the settlement process, in close cooperation with Holguín.