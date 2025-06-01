VIMA Greek Dance School…with every step, a new experience

VIMA Greek Dance School is a new institution born out of a deep passion for Greek and Cypriot tradition, culture and love of our heritage through the medium of folk dance.

‘Vima’, meaning ‘step’, expresses our belief that ‘with every step, a new experience’ is created from the journey that we will take you on around Greece and Cyprus, through the variety of music and dances each region encompasses!

From Zeibekiko to Hasapiko, Ikariotikos to Zonaradikos, VIMA Greek Dance School covers them in an energetic, fun and modern way! So come rain or shine, Pentozali and Syrtos will bring the rhythm and excitement!

Adult classes are open to everyone, from beginners to advanced performers.

Lead instructor Constantine Georgiou’s Greek and Cypriot dancing experience spans over 20 years! He has worked and taught students at both St John the Baptist Greek School and Goffs Greek School for over 6 years and has also been part of the Philhellenes Greek Dancers and Lyra Greek Dancers for over 7 years.

He has had the pleasure of performing at big cultural events and traditional folk dance events such as the Cypriot Wine Festival, Cecil Sharp House Camden Folk Festival and Hilton Brighton Greek Dance Celebration.

VIMA Greek Dance School’s opening night celebrations and adult classes start on Monday 2nd June 2025 at Oakwood Baptist Church, Merrivale, London N14 4TE, from 7pm till 9pm. The lesson will be £10 on the night – cash only – and there will be some meze bites and drinks to celebrate!

There is free on site parking and you can also access the venue via tube from Oakwood Station on the Piccadilly Line. Buses 121, 125, W9, 307 and 377 also service the surrounding area.

To register your interest, please fill out the form available at https://www.facebook.com/people/Vima-Greek-Dance-School/61575861307521/

For any further information or enquiries please contact Constantine Georgiou on 07969 965 663 or email: [email protected]

Sign up and connect with a community of people who have a shared love for traditional dance!