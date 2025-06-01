UK Cypriots take on the Bridge of lies on BBC TV

Ross Kemp presents the quiz show where a team of four – in this episode, family members Gemma Jenkins,Zoe Yerolemou

Andreas Paschali ånd Anna Xiouri – take on the Bridge of Lies on Monday June 2nd 2024 at 4.30pm.

One by one, they all face the Bridge, choosing who faces each crossing depending on the question category. Each crossing has 32 potential steps, including 22 truths and ten lies.

They must cross the Bridge by stepping on the truths and avoiding the lies, earning money for each correct answer. Step on a lie and the Bridge will halve their money. Step on three lies, and they are out of the game.

There is always a safe path across the Bridge. They just have to find it. Once they have each faced the Bridge on their own, those who have been successful will join forces to face the final crossing for a chance to take home the cash.