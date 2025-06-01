Thousands of Haringey residents to get cost of living payments

Thousands of low-income households in Haringey will receive cost of living payments from the government’s Household Support Fund.

Haringey have been allocated £4.2m to support vulnerable residents across the borough.

Pensioners receiving council tax support or housing benefit but not Pension Credit will receive £150 to help pay for their energy bills and other essentials.

The council has made it a priority to support those most in need, with the fund helping households struggling to pay for expenses such as food, energy bills or clothing.

Cllr Seema Chandwani, Cabinet Member for Resident Services and Tackling Inequality, said:

The government’s decision to extend the Household Support Fund for another year is welcome news for our borough and we will ensure the funds are allocated where they will have the most impact. We know our residents including a number of pensioners are facing enormous cost-of-living pressures and this continued funding will enable us to provide much-needed vital support to our most vulnerable households and anyone in financial hardship. The funding will make a significant difference to struggling families as we do everything in our power to assist them.

Support includes £195 for households with a disabled family member facing financial hardship. Automatic payments of £95 will also go to eligible residents, including those on a low income and care leavers. Up to £1.3m will go towards these payments.

The council will reach out to eligible households so there is no need to apply for the funding. Residents will get a letter from the council with a voucher they can cash at any UK Post Office.

Almost £2m of the fund will be used to provide food vouchers during the holidays for children across the borough who receive Free School Meals.

The Haringey Support Fund will receive £300,000 so that residents can apply for additional one-off support if they are facing financial hardship.

While the majority will receive a one-off payment, it is important to note that the exact amount will be determined based on individual circumstances. This tailored approach ensures that those in the most vulnerable situations receive the support they require.

To find out more about the Haringey Support Fund and to apply, residents can visit here.

To check what other support is available, go to the council’s Here to Help website.

Residents of state pension age who are on low incomes are encouraged to apply for Pension Credit, which provides them with much needed extra support for living costs. Use the Pension Credit calculator to find out if you are entitled.