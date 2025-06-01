Pride March 2025 takes place in Nicosia under Love is not afraid slogan

Under the slogan “Love is not afraid” the Pride March 2025 took place on Saturday in Nicosia.

In a press release, Accept LGBTI Cyprus who organised the event, said that this year’s Pride has returned as a protest march, with participants reclaiming the colour black.

“Black is often used exclusively by groups that spread fear, malice, violence, hatred, and misanthropy. That’s wrong. Anyone can use it without negative connotation, and that’s what we are going to do” Accept said, adding that many Pride marches across Europe will do the same this year, as “globally, democracy, equality, and respect for humanity and human rights are at stake.”

“We do not reject any part of our identity. Colour is always there, a guide within our soul. We are sending a clear message: we can protest, demand, dance, and celebrate in every colour. Because love is in our blood — regardless of colour”, the statement continued.

Deputy Minister for European Affairs, Marilena Raouna, addressed the event on behalf of the Presidency.

In a post on X, she wrote: “Pride is the opposite of shame. Pride is an answer. It is colour and light. It is a statement, that every person has the right to be themselves, without shame and without fear. That human rights are universal and non-negotiable.”

Raouna thanked Accept for its “steady and dignified work and its ongoing struggle for respect and equality.”

“We actively support every person’s right to free expression, self-determination, and equal treatment. The National Strategy for the Rights of LGBTQI+ Individuals 2025–2028 is an important step forward,” she stressed.