Police release e-fit of suspect in Islington sexual assaults

Investigators have released an e-fit of a man who sexually assaulted two women in Islington earlier this year.

The assaults occurred within 15 minutes of each other on Sunday, 9 March.

Around 20:40hrs that day, a woman in her 20s reported being followed by a man down Cruikshank Street in Islington. The man sexually assaulted her, before walking away towards Great Percy Street.

Around the same time, another woman – also in her 20s – was walking along Britannia Street, Islington, when she was approached from behind by a man. He sexually assaulted her, then ran off down Wicklow Street.

The suspect is described as skinny, wearing a light-coloured t-shirt, dark bomber jacket, and a dark baseball cap. He appeared to be aged in his 30s.

No arrest has been made at this stage, though investigators are treating the two incidents as linked. They are appealing to anybody who believes they saw a man matching the e-fit on Sunday, 9 March to come forward.

Anybody who witnessed either of the assaults – or who has potentially relevant information – should contact 101, quoting investigation reference 01/7265403/25.