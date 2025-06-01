Over £5 Million to help struggling residents in Enfield

Enfield Council has received more than £5 million from the government to help local residents who are struggling with the rising cost of living.

The money comes from the Household Support Fund, managed by the Department for Work and Pensions. It will be used to help vulnerable households pay for essentials like food, gas, electricity, water, and other everyday living costs. Some of the money will also support community organisations that help people in need.

The £5 million will be used in several ways, including:

£300,000 for people who apply for help with food, energy, water bills, and other essentials.

£250,000 for local charities and community groups that support residents in need. Applications will open in June 2025 to the “Enfield Together Fund”.

£1 million to help families at risk of homelessness with rent deposits and moving costs.

Support for families with children who have no recourse to public funds (NRPF). NRPF means a person is not allowed to access most government benefits and housing support because of their immigration status.

Help for care leavers setting up their first homes.

A £770,000 hardship fund to support people who are struggling to pay their Council Tax.

Services to help people manage their money and deal with debt.

The council is also investing in longer-term support, aimed at preventing hardship in the longer term like helping people with disabilities find work and improving access to vital local services.

Enfield Council’s Deputy Leader, Councillor Tim Leaver said:

“We know many people are still struggling with rising prices. This funding will help families keep their homes warm, buy food, and stay safe during tough times. We’re using this money to give both short-term help and long-term support, with help from our amazing community groups.”

Residents can find further information on the Household Support Fund web page.

This funding is part of a national government programme to help people across the UK deal with the cost-of-living crisis.