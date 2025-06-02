Nikos Anastasiou elected new EDEK leader

Nicos Anastasiou was elected on Sunday as the new President of Socialist Party EDEK, promising to place his attention on the country’s youth and estranged members of the party.

According to the party’s Central Electoral Committee, from a total of 1,787 members votes, Anastasiou received 1,474 votes, while his rival, Diomidis Diomidous received 298.

The new President of EDEK said he is prepared to face the upcoming parliamentary elections, which he described as critically important for the party and the country, alongside those who will join him. On his part, the outgoing President, Marinos Sizouppoulos, promised to support him in facing the challenges expected to arise.

Anastasiou thanked those who honoured him with their votes, acknowledging the weight of the responsibility he is taking on, and expressed his readiness to reunite those who have distanced themselves from the party.

“I am aware of the responsibility I bear towards the history of EDEK, towards our founder and inspirer Vassos Lyssarides, towards the comrades who gave or risked their lives in difficult times, and towards the thousands of honest people who joined and fought within EDEK to serve ideals and values,” he said.

“Our greatest responsibility, however, is towards the younger generations. We have the duty and obligation to regain our former competitiveness, to unite our forces, and to become again a fist—our party’s symbol,” he underlined.

“We will fight together, united and determined, in the upcoming 2026 parliamentary elections, which are critically important for the party and for our country,” he added.

Anastasiou added, “I will strive by every means to reactivate everyone who, for any reason, has distanced himself from our party, but has not ceased to share our principles and values”.

Former leader Sizopoulos, who resigned on 24th April together with the remaining EDEK leadership, said Anastasiou inherits “a party with credibility both politically and economically,” adding that “all of us will continue, united, to contribute and support the work that needs to be done so that we can better face the upcoming challenges.”

The runner-up for the presidency, Diomidis Diomidous, telephoned the new President of EDEK, Nicos Anastasiou, congratulating him and wishing him “every success”.