Mediterranean MPs urge stronger EU action for a sustainable and resilient agriculture

The House of Representatives of the Republic of Cyprus hosted on Friday the Conference of Chairs of Agriculture Committees from the national parliaments of Mediterranean EU member states, resulting in the adoption of a Joint Declaration urging stronger EU action on sustainable and climate-resilient agriculture.

The parliamentary representatives who participated reaffirmed their commitment to coordinated action and urged the European Union to prioritize the unique needs of Mediterranean agriculture in future policymaking. The declaration calls on EU institutions to develop a climate-resilient Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) beyond 2027, strengthen water resilience through targeted investments in infrastructure and technology, and improve the position of farmers within the agri-food supply chain.

Emphasizing the disproportionate impact of climate change and water scarcity on southern member states, the declaration points out the urgent need for structural reform of the EU’s agricultural framework. It advocates for the full integration of Mediterranean-specific priorities into EU funding mechanisms, including investments in modern irrigation systems, water recycling, and desalination technologies; support for precision agriculture and research on climate-resilient crops; and protection of smallholder farmers through measures that promote generational renewal, such as access to housing, land, and training for young farmers.

The document also proposes the inclusion of reciprocity clauses in EU trade agreements to shield local producers from unfair competition, dedicated funding for water resilience in the next Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF), and a strategic prioritization of Mediterranean agriculture in EU rural policy.

Finally, the declaration urges greater involvement of national parliaments in shaping and monitoring CAP Strategic Plans, to ensure that the voices of producers and rural regions are adequately reflected in EU decision-making processes.

The meeting, held at the initiative of Yiannakis Gavriel, Chair of the Cypriot Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources, aimed to deepen interparliamentary cooperation on shared agricultural challenges across the Mediterranean region.

According to a press release by the House of Representatives, participants included Chairs and Vice Chairs of Agriculture Committees from Spain, France, Croatia, Italy, and Cyprus. EU Commissioner for Agriculture and Food, Christophe Hansen, also attended, along with experts, academics, and representatives of farming organizations.

Discussions were structured around three thematic sessions. The first addressed the impacts of the climate crisis, water scarcity, and geopolitical tensions on the agricultural sector. The second explored the future of food and farming, focusing on the EU’s strategic shift towards sustainable agri-food systems and producer support. The third session showcased national legislative initiatives and best practices promoting resilience and sustainability.