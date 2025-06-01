GeSY “here to stay”, says Cyprus Health Minister on its 6th anniversary

“It is a major social achievement”, he said and we have a duty to cherish and protect it. Health coverage in Cyprus is now universal, he noted, while unmet medical care needs are extremely low.

However, Damianos points out that there is no room for complacency.

“We are systematically evaluating the system aiming to continuously improve it and address its weaknesses,” he assures.

In this context, he adds, “we have promoted a series of laws aimed at reinforcing GeSY. At the same time, we aim to improve citizens’ day-to-day experience in hospitals through the implementation of practical and effective measures, such as the operation of Fast Track Clinics in A&E departments.”

“GeSY is here to stay, and that is not just a slogan. It is a reality. Its protection and enhancement are non-negotiable”, the Minister of Health concludes.