Fourth man arrested in connection with arsons in north London

A fourth man has been arrested as part of an investigation into a series of fires in north London.

A 48-year-old man [D] was arrested on Monday, 2 June at London Stansted Airport. He was initially stopped by officers under schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act, 2000, before being arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life.

The arrest is connected to an investigation into a vehicle fire in NW5 on Thursday, 8 May, a fire at the entrance of a property in N7 on Sunday, 11 May and a fire at a residential address in NW5 in the early hours of Monday, 12 May.

The man [D] has been taken to a London police station, where he currently remains in police custody.

The Crown Prosecution Service previously authorised charged against three other men:

Roman Lavrynovych 21 (06.02.04), of Sydenham, a Ukrainian national [A] was charged with three counts of arson with intent to endanger life.

Stanislav Carpiuc, 26 (15.07.98) of Romford, a Romanian national, [B] was charged with conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life.

Petro Pochynok 34 (25.07.90) of north London, a Ukrainian national [C] was charged with conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life.

The three men [A-C] have been remanded in custody to next appear at the Old Bailey on Friday, 6 June.

The investigation is being led by officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command due to the fires all having connections to a high-profile public figure. Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call police on 101 quoting CAD 441/12 May. Enquiries remain ongoing.