The Footballer of the Year Mohamed Salah collected his Award at the annual FWA dinner in London on Thursday night.

Liverpool and Egypt winger Salah seen here with our Michael Yiakoumi picked up his third FOTY award, joining Thierry Henry as the record-holder in this regard. Ian Rush, another former Footballer of the Year, paid tribute before Salah collected his award from FWA Chair John Cross.

Kelly Smith, another forme Arsenal and England striker, paid tribute to Russo, who won the women footballer of the year had to leave early to prepare for the Women’s Champions League final against Barcelona in Lisbon on Saturday.

Russo said: “I feel really humbled and honoured to win this award. As a striker you really those around you, so I am grateful to my team-mates and my family too.”

Mo Salah said: “It’s incredible. It is special to win this award, from the writers.”

When reminded he had equalled Henry’s record of three awards, he said: “Let’s try to win it one more time and be the only four-time winner.

Mohamed Salah was also named the 2024/25 EA SPORTS Player of the Season, becoming only the fifth player in Premier League history to win the award on multiple occasions.

Salah, who also won it in 2017/18, follows in the footsteps of fellow two-time winners Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo, Nemanja Vidic and Kevin De Bruyne. Having signed a new contract, Salah will head into next season aiming to be the first ever player to win it three times.