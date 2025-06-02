Football Fan Cards to be issued through Digital Citizen app

Football Fan Cards will be issued through the government application “Digital Citizen”, as well as the verification of fans upon entry to the competition venues, it was announced on Monday,.

The decision was announced at a joint press conference by the Cyprus Sports Organisation and the Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation, and Digital Policy.

It was noted that both the issuance of the Card and the verification of its validity for controlled and secure access to stadiums will now be carried out via the “Digital Citizen” government app.

Speaking at the press conference, the Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation, and Digital Policy, Nikodemos Damianou, emphasised the importance of integrating the Fan Card into the “Digital Citizen” app, which is part of the broader strategy to provide safe digital services to the citizens.

“By utilizing mechanisms such as CY Login, linking with the Population Register, and implementing additional security measures during verification, such as the dynamic one-time password (OTP) and biometric identification, the validity of the Fan Card and the identity of the cardholder are secured,” he said. He also noted that this approach prevents any potential forgery or unauthorised use of the Card.

He highlighted that the integration of the Fan Card into the “Digital Citizen” alongside other government actions, such as the new bill for combating violence in stadiums, fits into a holistic approach for creating a safe and modern sports environment.

“Technology is the means to make citizens’ lives easier and the state more efficient. The Digital Citizen is a useful tool that allows us to implement our commitments, gradually building a state that operates transparently and reliably,” said Damianou.

On his part, the President of the CSO, Yiannis Ioannou, stated that the new software resolves issues that had arisen with the old Fan Card.

“We believe that with the upgraded capabilities of the Card, we are further contributing to tackling violence in stadiums. We reiterate that an effective response to the phenomenon requires coordination and cooperation among all involved agencies,” he said.

Ioannou said that by integrating the Fan Card into the “Digital Citizen” app, “we are taking a step further,” and explained that henceforth, both existing cardholders who need to renew their cards and new users who will obtain a Fan Card will do so through the “Digital Citizen” app.

Regarding procedures, Cypriot citizens over 18 will be able to issue the Fan Card only via the “Digital Citizen” app, which will automatically also create the cardholder’s profile in the Organisation’s registry.

Kostas Solomou, the Manager of the Fan Card Registry, said the card applies to three categories, individuals aged 14-18; holders of foreign passports and visitors and for holders of Residence Permits (ARC).