Fighting Blue Badge fraud every day in Haringey

Protecting accessible parking for disabled motorists remains a top priority, and decisive action is being taken daily to crack down on misuse.

Blue Badge-2

While the National Blue Badge Day of Action raises awareness, enforcement efforts in Haringey go beyond just one day. They are ongoing, effective, and backed by innovative technology.

Since introducing Blue Badge Checker technology, enforcement officers have checked over 105,000 badges, making it easier to identify stolen or fraudulent ones. This has led to nearly 700 confiscations and almost 3,000 Parking Charge Notices issued for misuse.

The Blue Badge Checker is a feature on the council’s civil enforcement officer’s handheld devices to check the status and authenticity of a Blue Badge during their day-to-day operations.

A dedicated Blue Badge fraud hotline is also available, helping reduce theft and misuse by allowing residents to report concerns quickly. Additionally, new resident and non-resident Blue Badge Permits have been launched to further protect legitimate badge holders from theft.

Cllr Seema Chandwani, Cabinet Member for Resident Services & Tackling Inequality, said:

Accessible parking bays should be reserved for those who truly need them. When Blue Badges are stolen and fraudulently used, disabled motorists are stripped of their independence.

We’ve worked hard to strengthen our approach to tackling Blue Badge fraud, listening closely to the concerns and experiences of those who depend on these services. Their feedback has shaped the introduction of new policies and technologies, ensuring that offenders are held accountable.

Our commitment to tackling fraud isn’t limited to a single day of action – it’s a priority we focus on every day.

Lee McKean, Chief Inspector at the Metropolitan Police Service in Haringey, said:

We are working closely with Haringey Council, targeting those that commit Blue Badge theft and making it harder for them to do so by supporting the digital Blue Badge.

Blue Badge theft isn’t a victimless crime as some suspect as it is not only the badge that gets stolen but it also strips vulnerable individuals of essential mobility and independence.

Since 2022, local disabled residents have played a crucial role in shaping enforcement policies, ensuring that their voices drive meaningful change. Regular police operations also strengthen efforts to combat fraud, reinforcing a strong partnership between the council, the community, and law enforcement.