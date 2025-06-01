Eurostat records employment gaps based on disability, gender and origin in Cyprus and the EU

Employment inequalities linked to disability, gender and origin were recorded in 2024, in the EU as well as Cyprus, where gender inequality increased, according to data released by Eurostat on the occasion of EU Diversity Month, which was May 2025, dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of diversity and inclusion in the workplace and society.

The gender employment gap in the EU was 10.0 percentage points (pp), with an employment rate of 80.8% for men and 70.8% for women. The gap was 0.2 pp lower than in 2023 and 1.1 pp lower compared with 2014.

The gender employment gap was particularly pronounced in the foreign-born population, where the difference in employment rates reached 18.1 pp. Employment rate for foreign-born men was 83.1%, compared with 65.0% for women. Foreign-born women also experienced employment rates 15.7 pp lower than native-born women.

Especially striking was the employment gap between people with and without disabilities, amounting to 24.0 pp.

In Cyprus, the gender employment gap was also at 10.0 pp, with an employment rate of 85.0% for men and 75.0% for women. The gap was 0.1 pp higher than in 2023 and 2.3 pp higher compared with 2014.

When it came to foreign born population in Cyprus, the gender employment gap was at 13.7 pp, since the employment rate for foreign-born men was 88.4%, compared to 74.7% for women. Foreign-born women had a 15.7 pp lower employment role than than women born in Cyprus.

The employment gap between people with and without disabilities in Cyprus amounted to 24.5 pp.

The employment gap between men and women in the overall population and the overall population and people with disabilities refers to the age group 20 – 64. The employment gap between foreign-born men and women and foreign-born and native-born women refers to the age group 25 – 54.