Enfield 500 beats its target, marking major community milestone

The Enfield 500 council housing engagement group is celebrating a major achievement, having officially registered 510 members, beating its original target.

Launched to bring people together and boost local engagement, the Enfield 500 campaign set out to enrol 500 Council tenants and leaseholders.

Enfield 500 is an online group, inviting residents to give feedback on matters related to council housing. Residents’ views and priorities are listened to and help to shape the planning, design and work of housing services.

The success of the Enfield 500 is credited to dedicated volunteers, our teams, local organisations, and residents who have championed the scheme. With numbers exceeding expectations, the Council is keen to build on the momentum and encourage more individuals to join in.

“This milestone is more than just a number, it’s a testament to the power of community,” said Cllr Ayten Guzel the Cabinet Member for Housing, “Seeing residents come together, engage, and help to improve the delivery of Enfield’s housing service has been truly inspiring. We’re not stopping at 510. This is just the beginning.”

The Enfield 500 has already made a significant impact. The Council has initiated several changes to services based on feedback including:

A new tracking system for repairs, to provide regular status updates to tenants

Provision of mobile security patrols to prevent antisocial behaviour on estates

A programme to improve green spaces on estates; 39 landscaping projects were completed last year, based on residents’ feedback

Council Officers are encouraging even more Council tenants and leaseholders to sign up, ensuring that Enfield continues to grow as a vibrant, connected community. Those interested in joining can visit our webpage to learn more and register.

Meanwhile, there will be an opportunity for tenants and leaseholders to meet Council housing officers during the Enfield Big Door Knock. Starting on 9 June, we’ll be out in the community to listen and learn about what’s important to you. Officers will be able to let you know about what support we can offer or signpost to help. Read more about the Enfield Big Door Knock 2025.