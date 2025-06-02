Devonshire Square launches as a new cultural hub in Palmers Green

A new community and cultural space in the heart of Palmers Green Town Centre officially launched last week.

Commissioned by Enfield Council’s Journeys and Places team, Devonshire Square is a welcoming new space that has been shaped by extensive collaboration and consultation with residents, local schools, and community groups over several years.

The project will transform this area just off the high street into a vibrant, flexible space that will host everything from markets and live performances to quiet moments of rest and connection.

The launch event featured an official ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by welcoming remarks and a live performance from the renowned duo Lost Chimes. Refreshments were provided by Le Grand Jour and other local cafés.

Councillor Sabri Ozaydin, Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment and Placemaking said:

“Devonshire Square is a celebration of community collaboration and creative ambition. This new space brings together culture, history, and sustainability. Our goal has always been to create a space that reflects the identity of Palmers Green and serves the everyday needs and aspirations of its residents. Devonshire Square is not only a new landmark – it’s a living, evolving space for everyone to enjoy.”

Key community partners have been instrumental in bringing the project to life, including Better Streets and Palmers Green Action Team. Representatives from Palmers Green Action Team said: “The completion of Devonshire Square marks a major step forward in our vision for Palmers Green. We first proposed a community square back in 2020 as a place to meet, for children to play and a home for community events. From the inspiring Stevie Smith poetry installation to the development of our community markets, this revitalised space now reflects the creativity and spirit of our neighbourhood. The partnership with the council has been key in the journey to bringing this project to life, and we’re excited to see Devonshire Square become a thriving hub that draws people to the high street and celebrates everything Palmers Green has to offer.”

Key features of the Square include new green areas that support biodiversity, sustainable drainage systems, informal seating and mosaic artworks co-designed by students at Laurel Park School. The space also includes infrastructure such as power supply for a wide range of community-led events and activities. Hazelwood Primary School’s year two pupils will be Community Ambassadors and will help to plant and maintain the green areas of Devonshire Square.

The launch marks the beginning of a summer programme curated by Arbeit Studios, featuring workshops, markets, wellness sessions, DJ sets, and live performances throughout June and July.

Devonshire Square has been made possible through majority funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. Enfield Council committed to create a culture place community facility in each of the borough’s main town centres and to invest in and support our vibrant high streets, bringing longer-term transformational change to Enfield.

You can find out more about Devonshire Square and other works in Palmers Green on the Let’s Talk Project Page. Devonshire Square can be found at the junction of Devonshire Road and Green Lanes, Palmers Green, N13.