Daleela” begins its first voyage of the year connecting Cyprus with Greece

The passenger ferry Daleela began on Saturday its first voyage for this season connecting Cyprus with Greece.

In statements at the port of Limassol, Deputy Minister of Shipping, Marina Hatzimanoli, noted that this is the fourth year of the sea passenger link “and we are very happy to see that the public response is growing every year”.

In addition, referring to the cruise sector, she said that this year, the number of visitors from cruise ships will be increased compared to last year, reaching 170,000.

She pointed out that the procedures and checks have improved, “because safety is a priority” and Daleela has been upgraded by the contractor company Scandro Holding Ltd.

Invited to comment on the President’s reference on companies’ interest in maritime connections with other countries, she said that “some companies had shown interest and requested some information”, adding that “we are ready to respond, at any time, to any entrepreneur who wants to start something new”. Replying to a question, she said that the interest concerned the maritime connection with Israel and Lebanon.

Furthermore, the Deputy Minister expressed satisfaction with the growth recorded in the cruise sector, noting that the numbers are encouraging, since this year they expect 170,000 visitors from 130 cruise ships, compared to 120,000 in 2024.

“There is a very good cooperation between cruise companies internationally and with DP World Limassol,” she said, adding that “with the completion of the first National Strategy for cruises, we are confident that we will succeed in putting Cyprus on the global cruise map.”

Simon Pitout, CEO of DP World Limassol said that the ferry link service from Cyprus to Greece is very important for the island in terms of the economic benefits of connecting the island over the summer, stimulating tourism and looking at bringing more people to experience the wonders of Cyprus.

Regarding the cruise sector, he said that following the events in the Middle East, it is now steadily starting to grow again. “As DP World we are convinced that Cyprus has a huge amount to offer to the cruise sector,” he noted.

CEO of Scandro Holding Ltd, Charalambos Manoli said that this year’s bookings are at the same levels as last year, but noted that this first trip has more bookings and there are only a few places left for July.

We see that the public has loved it and we are doing everything we can to serve them, he said.

He also noted that ship has been upgraded.

On behalf of the Limassol Municipality, Deputy Mayor of Tserkez Tsiflik, Era Philippou said that the sea passenger link has now been well established “as it is taking place for the 4th consecutive year, strengthening cooperation, tourism and the ties between Cyprus and Greece”.

“It is very important that this cooperation continues to be offered in the coming years as it has been embraced by the people”, she said and wished “safe and pleasant journeys to those who choose the ferry connection”.

As has been announced the Daleela will make 22 trips, starting from Saturday, May 31, from the port of Limassol while the last trip of the season will be on September 2, from Piraeus.