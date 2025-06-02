Cyprus ranks first with 108 medals in Games of the Small States of Europe

The Cypriot national anthem was played a total of 36 times at the 2025 Games of the Small States of Europe held in Andorra, putting the Cypriot team of the Cyprus Olympic Committee at the top of the nine participating countries.

Cyprus finished at the top of the Games after 14 years. It secured a total of 108 medals: 36 gold, 30 silver, and 42 bronze.

The association of Cyprus Sports Journalists (EAK) reported that winning the gold medals after 14 years at the Games in Liechtenstein highlights the excellent work done by the athletes, as well as the coaches, both before the event and during the competitions.

Although there were absences in the main delegation, the remaining athletes who were selected provided great moments for Cyprus and brought most of the medals for the Cyprus team, with Maria Avgousti standing out among them as the athlete who collected the most medals (six in total). Avgousti participated in international rhythmic gymnastics competitions and represented Cyprus in the best possible way.

The same applies to judo, while swimming also contributed significantly, performing at quite a good level, with the impressive participation of Kalia Antoniou.

The cycling team also impressed, winning medals in all three disciplines of the Games. Track and Field athletes also played a role, especially in the final competitions, helping Cyprus to secure medals and top positions.

The Cypriot delegation participated in all 16 sports of the Games of the Small States of Europe in Andorra, managing to win at least one medal in 14 of them. The only sports where no medals were won were rugby 7s, which was played for the second time at the Games, and synchronised swimming, with only one Cypriot athlete participating in her first event.