Cyprus on top of medal table at 20th Games of the Small States of Europe

Cyprus leads the medal table of the 20th Games of the Small States of Europe “Andorra 25,” having secured 26 gold medals, 23 silver and 37 bronze (86 in total). Iceland is second on the medal table with 25 gold, 19 silver and 21 bronze (65 in total) followed by Luxembourg 21 gold, 21 silver and 22 bronze (64 in total).

On Friday, Cypriot swimmer Kalia Antoniou won the gold medal for Cyprus in the 50m. butterfly swimming (time 26.80) breaking her own Cyprus record (26.96 in 2025). The same day, she won one more gold medal in the 50m. women’s backstroke (29.27) recording again a new Cypriot record.

Cypriot athletes secured four more bronze medals. In swimming, Maria Erokina won the bronze medal in the 50m. breaststroke (32.98).

Nicola Campbell and Nina Andronikou won bronze in mixed doubles tennis, Andreas Timinis won bronze in tennis, and Eleana Panayiotou in gymnastics came third in vaulting.