Cyprus Negotiators discuss way forward and CBMs with UN Personal Envoy, source tells CNA

UN Secretary General’s Personal Envoy on Cyprus María Angela Holguín Cuéllar had an extensive discussion on Friday about the way forward and the Confidence Building Measures (CBMs) with the negotiators of the two sides, namely the Greek Cypriot negotiator, Menelaos Menelaou, and the Special Representative of the Turkish Cypriot leader Gunes Onar at Ledra Palace in Nicosia, CNA has learned.

A source told the Agency that it is important that this joint meeting took place under the UNSG’s Personal Envoy, adding that that there was no change in the Turkish Cypriot side’s positions.

An extensive discussion on how they see the way forward as well as on the Confidence Building Measures took place, the source noted.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results due to Turkish intransigence. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

UN Secretary General announced that an informal meeting on Cyprus in a broader format will be held at the end of July, following a similar meeting in Geneva, on March 17-18. The two sides agreed to proceed with a number of initiatives, involving the opening of crossing points, the creation of a Technical Committee on Youth and other initiatives in the buffer zone and throughout the island.

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres announced in early May the appointment of María Angela Holguín Cuéllar of Colombia as his Personal Envoy on Cyprus, who is tasked to reengage with the parties in order to work on next steps on the Cyprus issue and advise him. Holguín completed a previous assignment as Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General on Cyprus from January to July 2024.

The European Commission designated Johannes Hahn, a former European Commissioner, as Special Envoy for Cyprus to contribute to the settlement process, in close cooperation with Holguín.