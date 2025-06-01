Cyprus and India reaffirmed excellent bilateral ties, FM Kombos says

Cyprus Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos held a “productive exchange” with Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Friday, reaffirming the excellent relationship between Cyprus and India.

In a post on “X”, Kombos described the discussion as productive and expressed Cyprus’ support to deepening EU-India relations, particularly in light of Cyprus’ upcoming Presidency of the Council of the European Union in 2026.

“Reaffirmed the excellent ties between Cyprus and India,” Kombos said, adding that he “expressed support to deepening EU-India co-operation, also in view of the upcoming Presidency of the Council of the EU”.