Church of Cyprus calls on Egypt to allow continuation of operation of Sinai Monastery, Archbishop says

The Church of Cyprus, which is closely linked to the Sinai Monastery, calls on the government of the friendly country of Egypt to respect what has been respected for centuries and to allow the continuation of the uninterrupted operation of the Monastery for the benefit of all humanity, Archbishop Georgios of Cyprus stresses.

In a written statement he notes, “we add our voice to the entire Orthodox world in defending the rights of the Holy Monastery Mount Sinai.”

“Fifteen centuries, various regimes and governments, different religions and doctrines have respected both the imperial building and its property, as well as the priceless religious and cultural treasures it preserves, as well as its international renown,” the Archbishop says.

Is it possible, he asks, “in the 21st century, the century of religious freedoms, respect for property and human rights, to question the obvious?”

We also call upon the Egyptian government, the Archbishop of Cyprus adds, ” to respect the agreement it concluded with the Sinai Brotherhood.”

He expresses his solidarity with Archbishop Damianos of Sinai and says “we pray to God for the rapid restoration of the centuries-old valid rights of the Monastery”.