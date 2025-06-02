Child Homelessness Falls in Enfield as Labour Government Announces New Housing Plans

New figures show that the number of children in temporary accommodation in Enfield has fallen by 18% since December 2019 – even though the numbers have gone up in many other parts of the country.

This drop comes as the Labour Government sets out new plans to build 1.5 million new homes across the country and help more families find a permanent, safe place to live.

The new plans include:

New rules for housebuilders: Developers will have to stick to clear building deadlines. If they delay building, they could face fines or lose their permission to build in the future. Councils will also be allowed to take back land if builders are not using it properly. Those deliberately sitting on vital land, without building the homes promised, could see their sites acquired by councils where there is a case in the public interest and stripped of future planning permissions.

Support for small builders: smaller building companies will get quicker decisions and simpler rules. The Government is also giving financial help so builders can deliver more homes.

These changes are part of Labour’s bigger plan to fix the housing crisis, create jobs, and help people all over the country have access to good homes.

Publishing the data, Enfield Labour’s Ergin Erbil said,

“Locally and across the country Labour is determined to build the homes we need to help bring the dream of homeownership back into reach for working people. Most importantly to get children out of temporary accommodation and into a permanent home.

“We need new homes for local families in Enfield, and we need them built as quickly as possible.

“New plans like these – new powers for councils to keep housebuilders on track, and government backing for smaller housebuilders – are all part of getting Britain back on track fast and building 1.5m new homes over the course of the parliament.

“Here in Enfield, despite rates of children in temporary accommodation increasing nationwide, we have reduced that figure by nearly one fifth. We’re ambitious for Enfield, and as part of our plans for a cleaner, safer and fairer Enfield we’re giving families the security of a place to call home. From Meridian Water, to the Alma Estate in Ponders End, alongside our work to improve the Joyce and Snells Estates, we’re giving families in Enfield good quality housing they can call home.”

“Labour is focused on giving people fair pay at work and safety and security at home. That’s what we’re building, here in Enfield and across the country.”

On plans to give councils new powers to keep housebuilders on track, Deputy Prime Minister and Housing Secretary, Angela Rayner said:

“This government has taken radical steps to overhaul the planning system to get Britain building again after years of inaction. In the name of delivering security for working people, we are backing the builders not the blockers. Now it’s time for developers to roll up their sleeves and play their part.

“We’re going even further to get the homes we need. No more sites with planning permission gathering dust for decades while a generation struggle to get on the housing ladder. Through our Plan for Change, we will deliver 1.5 million homes, fix the housing crisis and make the dream of home ownership a reality for working people.”

And on plans to back local housebuilder, Deputy Prime Minister and Housing Secretary, Angela Rayner said:

“Smaller housebuilders must be the bedrock of our Plan for Change to build 1.5 million homes and fix the housing crisis we’ve inherited – and get working people on the housing ladder.

“For decades the status quo has failed them and it’s time to level the playing field.

“We’re taking urgent action to make the system simpler, fairer and more cost effective, so smaller housebuilders can play a crucial role in our journey to get Britain building.”